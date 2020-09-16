Rajesh Exports standalone net profit declines 49.62% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 13.38% to Rs 46054.27 croreNet profit of Rajesh Exports declined 49.62% to Rs 152.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 301.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 13.38% to Rs 46054.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 40619.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales46054.2740619.03 13 OPM %0.400.81 -PBDT186.17333.92 -44 PBT167.58315.91 -47 NP152.13301.94 -50
