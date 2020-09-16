RTS Power Corporation standalone net profit declines 66.28% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 68.20% to Rs 14.13 crore

Net profit of RTS Power Corporation declined 66.28% to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 68.20% to Rs 14.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 44.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales14.1344.44 -68 OPM %15.2913.55 -PBDT2.195.41 -60 PBT1.564.70 -67 NP1.173.47 -66

First Published: Wed, September 16 2020. 09:16 IST

