RTS Power Corporation standalone net profit declines 66.28% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 68.20% to Rs 14.13 crore

Net profit of RTS Power Corporation declined 66.28% to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 68.20% to Rs 14.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 44.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.14.1344.4415.2913.552.195.411.564.701.173.47

