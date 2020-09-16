Madhucon Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.88 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Madhucon Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 163.92 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Srikalahasthi Pipes reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.88 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Madhucon Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 46.72 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Generic Engineering Construction & Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.32 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.88 crore in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 36.06% to Rs 64.39 croreNet Loss of Madhucon Projects reported to Rs 7.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 3.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 36.06% to Rs 64.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 100.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales64.39100.70 -36 OPM %-16.15-1.42 -PBDT-10.00-3.44 -191 PBT-11.43-5.45 -110 NP-7.88-3.63 -117
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU