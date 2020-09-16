Vinaditya Trading Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.86 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Vinaditya Trading Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Mansoon Trading Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 19.71 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Exdon Trading Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.49 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Abhijit Trading Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Alora Trading Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 12.74% to Rs 23.02 croreNet profit of Vinaditya Trading Company reported to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 12.74% to Rs 23.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 26.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales23.0226.38 -13 OPM %15.383.53 -PBDT2.920.68 329 PBT0.83-0.35 LP NP0.86-0.25 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU