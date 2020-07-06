JUST IN
Noida Toll Bridge Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.95 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 7.09% to Rs 5.24 crore

Net Loss of Noida Toll Bridge Company reported to Rs 4.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 13.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.09% to Rs 5.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 30.37 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 35.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 21.27% to Rs 24.69 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 20.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales5.245.64 -7 24.6920.36 21 OPM %27.48-20.39 -27.50-24.21 - PBDT5.39-2.89 LP 11.61-12.64 LP PBT-4.95-12.68 61 -30.37-55.93 46 NP-4.95-13.39 63 -30.37-35.87 15

