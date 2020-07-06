Kemistar Corporation consolidated net profit rises 175.00% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Kemistar Corporation standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the December 2019 quarter
JK govt sets Feb-end as deadline for completion of balance sheets of PSUs
Antony Waste Handling Cell IPO subscribed 50%
Antony Waste Handling Cell IPO withdrawn
Antony Waste Handling Cell IPO extends IPO, revises price band
-
Sales rise 107.02% to Rs 4.72 croreNet profit of Kemistar Corporation rose 175.00% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 107.02% to Rs 4.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 59.26% to Rs 0.43 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 40.42% to Rs 14.14 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales4.722.28 107 14.1410.07 40 OPM %10.177.02 -2.264.57 - PBDT0.500.26 92 0.670.45 49 PBT0.480.22 118 0.580.37 57 NP0.330.12 175 0.430.27 59
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU