Kemistar Corporation consolidated net profit rises 175.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 107.02% to Rs 4.72 crore

Net profit of Kemistar Corporation rose 175.00% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 107.02% to Rs 4.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 59.26% to Rs 0.43 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 40.42% to Rs 14.14 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

