Indo National reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.12 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 13.12% to Rs 149.19 croreNet loss of Indo National reported to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 2.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 13.12% to Rs 149.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 171.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales149.19171.72 -13 OPM %4.334.62 -PBDT4.0413.54 -70 PBT-1.2110.08 PL NP-1.122.86 PL
