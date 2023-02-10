Visagar Polytex standalone net profit rises 110.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 75.47% to Rs 0.26 crore

Net profit of Visagar Polytex rose 110.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 75.47% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.261.06188.4647.170.370.240.210.100.210.10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)