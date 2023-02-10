JUST IN
Indo Borax & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 66.46% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Visagar Polytex standalone net profit rises 110.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 75.47% to Rs 0.26 crore

Net profit of Visagar Polytex rose 110.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 75.47% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.261.06 -75 OPM %188.4647.17 -PBDT0.370.24 54 PBT0.210.10 110 NP0.210.10 110

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 12:25 IST

