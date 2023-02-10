Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works standalone net profit declines 32.35% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.88% to Rs 3.40 crore

Net profit of Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works declined 32.35% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 18.88% to Rs 3.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.3.402.8624.7132.520.951.160.690.910.460.68

