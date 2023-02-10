JUST IN
Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works standalone net profit declines 32.35% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.88% to Rs 3.40 crore

Net profit of Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works declined 32.35% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 18.88% to Rs 3.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3.402.86 19 OPM %24.7132.52 -PBDT0.951.16 -18 PBT0.690.91 -24 NP0.460.68 -32

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 12:25 IST

