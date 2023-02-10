Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works standalone net profit declines 32.35% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works standalone net profit declines 13.70% in the September 2022 quarter
Volumes jump at Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd counter
Lakshmi Machine Works consolidated net profit rises 75.53% in the December 2022 quarter
Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.21 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Lakshmi Machine Works consolidated net profit rises 139.60% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 18.88% to Rs 3.40 croreNet profit of Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works declined 32.35% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 18.88% to Rs 3.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3.402.86 19 OPM %24.7132.52 -PBDT0.951.16 -18 PBT0.690.91 -24 NP0.460.68 -32
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU