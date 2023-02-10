Regent Enterprises standalone net profit rises 261.11% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 35.07% to Rs 204.43 croreNet profit of Regent Enterprises rose 261.11% to Rs 5.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 35.07% to Rs 204.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 151.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales204.43151.35 35 OPM %0.081.67 -PBDT5.552.51 121 PBT5.332.29 133 NP5.201.44 261
