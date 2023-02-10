Regent Enterprises standalone net profit rises 261.11% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 35.07% to Rs 204.43 crore

Net profit of Regent Enterprises rose 261.11% to Rs 5.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 35.07% to Rs 204.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 151.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.204.43151.350.081.675.552.515.332.295.201.44

