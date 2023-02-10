JUST IN
Indo Borax & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 66.46% in the December 2022 quarter
Regent Enterprises standalone net profit rises 261.11% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 35.07% to Rs 204.43 crore

Net profit of Regent Enterprises rose 261.11% to Rs 5.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 35.07% to Rs 204.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 151.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales204.43151.35 35 OPM %0.081.67 -PBDT5.552.51 121 PBT5.332.29 133 NP5.201.44 261

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 12:25 IST

