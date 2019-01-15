Volumes spurt at Gujarat Gas Ltd counter

notched up volume of 1.81 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 37.67 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4807 shares

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd, Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd, Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd, are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 15 January 2019.

notched up volume of 1.81 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 37.67 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4807 shares. The stock rose 13.49% to Rs.151.75. Volumes stood at 3228 shares in the last session.

saw volume of 57855 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 6.25 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9254 shares. The stock increased 1.17% to Rs.1,285.00. Volumes stood at 8051 shares in the last session.

clocked volume of 18474 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3903 shares. The stock gained 1.49% to Rs.279.00. Volumes stood at 10513 shares in the last session.

clocked volume of 5.09 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.30 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.29% to Rs.40.50. Volumes stood at 5.18 lakh shares in the last session.

registered volume of 7047 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2297 shares. The stock rose 5.77% to Rs.320.55. Volumes stood at 1039 shares in the last session.

