Volumes spurt at Gujarat Gas Ltd counter

-
ALSO READ
Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.74 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.03 crore in the June 2018 quarter
SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Coffee Day Enterprises Q1 net down 20 pc to Rs 21 cr
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 106.53% in the June 2018 quarter
-
Gujarat Gas Ltd notched up volume of 1.81 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 37.67 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4807 shares
Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd, Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd, Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd, J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 15 January 2019.
Gujarat Gas Ltd notched up volume of 1.81 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 37.67 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4807 shares. The stock rose 13.49% to Rs.151.75. Volumes stood at 3228 shares in the last session.
Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd saw volume of 57855 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 6.25 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9254 shares. The stock increased 1.17% to Rs.1,285.00. Volumes stood at 8051 shares in the last session.
Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd clocked volume of 18474 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3903 shares. The stock gained 1.49% to Rs.279.00. Volumes stood at 10513 shares in the last session.
Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd clocked volume of 5.09 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.30 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.29% to Rs.40.50. Volumes stood at 5.18 lakh shares in the last session.
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd registered volume of 7047 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2297 shares. The stock rose 5.77% to Rs.320.55. Volumes stood at 1039 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU