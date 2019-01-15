L&T gains after winning orders

rose 0.44% to Rs 1339.85 at 10:49 IST on BSE after the company said its wholly-owned subsidiary won two projects from

The announcement was made during trading hours today, 15 January 2019.

Meanwhile, the was up 322.54 points, or 0.90% to 36,176.10.

On the BSE, 33,000 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.56 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 1348 and a low of Rs 1336 so far during the day. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,469.60 on 1 February 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1,183.40 on 23 October 2018.

Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, in consortium with has won yet another award for two projects from The award consists of engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of three and subsea pipelines in Zuluf and Berri Fields of

This is the fifth award for the consortium and provides for significant project pipeline for the firms. At present, there are four offshore contracts under execution by the consortium for Saudi Aramco under the long-term agreement. LTHE has three fabrication yards and this project will be built at its flagship facility at Hazira in Gujarat, India, established to "design and build" &

The company's board will meet on Friday, 25 January 2019, to consider Q3 December 2018 results.

L&T's consolidated net profit rose 26.21% to Rs 2689.63 crore on 21.30% rise in net sales to Rs 32080.83 crore in Q2 September 2018 over Q2 September 2017.

is an Indian multinational engaged in technology, engineering, construction, and

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)