Tata Metaliks slips after weak Q3 outcome

Tata Metaliks fell 1.55% to Rs 627.05 at 10:27 IST on BSE after net profit fell 1.8% to Rs 39.63 crore on 11.5% rise in net sales to Rs 546.37 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 14 January 2019.
Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 270.91 points, or 0.76% to 36,124.47.
On the BSE, 5,704 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4,766 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 638.45 and a low of Rs 622.25 so far during the day. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 954.05 on 15 January 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 545 on 11 October 2018.
A subsidiary of Tata Steel, Tata Metaliks has its manufacturing plant at Kharagpur, West Bengal (India) which produces pig iron and ductile iron pipes in India.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU