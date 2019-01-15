Tata Metaliks slips after weak Q3 outcome

fell 1.55% to Rs 627.05 at 10:27 IST on BSE after net profit fell 1.8% to Rs 39.63 crore on 11.5% rise in net sales to Rs 546.37 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.

The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 14 January 2019.

Meanwhile, the was up 270.91 points, or 0.76% to 36,124.47.

On the BSE, 5,704 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4,766 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 638.45 and a low of Rs 622.25 so far during the day. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 954.05 on 15 January 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 545 on 11 October 2018.

A subsidiary of Tata Steel, has its at Kharagpur, (India) which produces pig iron and ductile iron pipes in

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)