Indoco Remedies launches COVID treatment drug

-
ALSO READ
Glenmark Pharma rises after Favipiravir shows encouraging results in Phase 3 trial
L&T, Rossari Biotech, Rallis India in focus
Strides Pharma Science shares zoom 20 pc after co develops Favipiravir antiviral tablets
FDC sizzles on launching 2 variants of Favipiravir in India
Dr Reddy's Lab launches Favipiravir generic in India
-
The drug maker on 26 September 2020 announced the launch of Fevindo (Favipiravir) 400 mg tablets in India.Fevindo-400 (Favipiravir) is an antiviral drug, effective against the RNA‐based influenza virus. The drug has been approved by DCGI in the treatment of Covid-19. The drug reduces pill burden by 50% and ensures convenient dosing and better patient compliance, the company said in a statement.
Fevindo-400 will be made available at all government approved COVID care centres and selected medical practitioners across the country. Indoco has set up dedicated helplines to ensure accelerated access to Fevindo 400.
In addition to Fevindo, Indoco has two more new products for launch in Covid Care range, i.e., Povidone Iodine Gargle and Immunity booster chewable tablets with Zinc, Vitamin C and Vitamin D.
Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide stood at 3,25,89,992 with 9,89,432 deaths. India reported 9,60,969 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 93,379 deaths while 48,49,584 patients have been discharged, according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.
Shares of Indoco Remedies closed 2.51% higher at Rs 261.1 on Friday. In the past one month, the stock has gained 7% compared with 0.83% rise in Nifty Pharma index.
Indoco Remedies is a fully integrated, research-oriented pharma company with presence in 55 countries. The company's consolidated net profit jumped 821.10% to Rs 17.04 crore on a 7.9% increase in net sales to Rs 266.80 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU