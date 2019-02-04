Indostar Capital Finance standalone net profit rises 76.83% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Net profit of Indostar Capital Finance rose 76.83% to Rs 75.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 42.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 71.81% to Rs 311.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 181.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales311.92181.55 72 OPM %84.7977.23 -PBDT117.7562.13 90 PBT113.3661.26 85 NP75.4942.69 77

First Published: Mon, February 04 2019. 16:10 IST

