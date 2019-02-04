JUST IN
Firstsource Solutions consolidated net profit declines 1.44% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 12.65% to Rs 972.31 crore

Net profit of Firstsource Solutions declined 1.44% to Rs 98.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 99.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 12.65% to Rs 972.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 863.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales972.31863.14 13 OPM %14.0013.45 -PBDT129.77108.36 20 PBT110.6991.18 21 NP98.1399.56 -1

First Published: Mon, February 04 2019. 16:09 IST

