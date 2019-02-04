Megri Soft standalone net profit rises 700.00% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 64.29% to Rs 0.46 croreNet profit of Megri Soft rose 700.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 64.29% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.460.28 64 OPM %10.870 -PBDT0.140.06 133 PBT0.110.01 1000 NP0.080.01 700
