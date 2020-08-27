Indraprastha Gas slips after weak Q1 result

Indraprastha Gas fell 0.98% to Rs 409.50 after consolidated net profit dropped 85.64% to Rs 35.18 crore on 58.96% fall in total income to Rs 675.12 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 26 August 2020.

The company's CNG sales volume declined 66% to 105 million kgs in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019. Total PNG sales fell 30% YoY to 101 million scm in quarter ending June 2020. Sales in natural gas dropped by 62% to 17 million scm in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

IGL's total volume stood at 2.72 MMSCMD in Q1 June 2020 as against 6.25 Million Metric Standard Cubic Meter Per Day in Q1 June 2019.

Indraprastha Gas is a natural gas distribution company. It supplies natural gas as cooking and vehicular fuel.

