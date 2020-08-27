JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Ministry of Rural Development Says About 24 Crore Mandays Employment Provided So Far Under Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan
Business Standard

Indraprastha Gas slips after weak Q1 result

Capital Market 

Indraprastha Gas fell 0.98% to Rs 409.50 after consolidated net profit dropped 85.64% to Rs 35.18 crore on 58.96% fall in total income to Rs 675.12 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 26 August 2020.

The company's CNG sales volume declined 66% to 105 million kgs in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019. Total PNG sales fell 30% YoY to 101 million scm in quarter ending June 2020. Sales in natural gas dropped by 62% to 17 million scm in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

IGL's total volume stood at 2.72 MMSCMD in Q1 June 2020 as against 6.25 Million Metric Standard Cubic Meter Per Day in Q1 June 2019.

Indraprastha Gas is a natural gas distribution company. It supplies natural gas as cooking and vehicular fuel.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, August 27 2020. 09:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU