Adani Enterprises Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Va Tech Wabag Ltd, HEG Ltd, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd Partly Paidup and Tube Investments of India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 August 2020.

Adani Enterprises Ltd lost 7.38% to Rs 285.55 at 14:53 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 14.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.45 lakh shares in the past one month.

Va Tech Wabag Ltd crashed 4.71% to Rs 216.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 46.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.26 lakh shares in the past one month.

HEG Ltd tumbled 4.61% to Rs 889. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43896 shares in the past one month.

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd Partly Paidup dropped 3.93% to Rs 88.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 19719 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28544 shares in the past one month.

Tube Investments of India Ltd pared 3.46% to Rs 625.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 21605 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7877 shares in the past one month.

