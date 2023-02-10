Indu Engineering & Textiles standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 20.11% to Rs 4.18 croreNet profit of Indu Engineering & Textiles rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.11% to Rs 4.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales4.183.48 20 OPM %10.2911.78 -PBDT0.110.09 22 PBT0.020.01 100 NP0.020.01 100
