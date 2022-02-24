SKF India CFO & KMP Anurag Bhagania steps down on Feb. 22

SKF India announced that its chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel (KMP), Anurag Bhagania resigned from the position, from 22 February 2022.
SKF India reported a 30.7% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 88.79 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 128.11 crore posted in Q3 FY21. Net sales grew by 18.1% to Rs 966.98 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 818.7 crore registered in Q3 FY21.
SKF India manufactures a wide range of ball and roller bearings, such as deep groove, taper roller and other types. Bearings are used by a number of industries, including the automotive, electrical, power generation, cement, steel, petrochemical and textile industries.
Shares of SKF India dropped 7.81% lower to Rs 3,101 on BSE.
