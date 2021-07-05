Adani Enterprises Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Adani Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 1363, down 4.15% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 730.09% in last one year as compared to a 46.99% rally in NIFTY and a 150.98% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Adani Enterprises Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1363, down 4.15% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.63% on the day, quoting at 15821.8. The Sensex is at 52822.08, up 0.64%.Adani Enterprises Ltd has eased around 16.09% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Adani Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.82% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5130.05, up 0.69% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 66.52 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 135.25 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1370, down 3.94% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 313.93 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

