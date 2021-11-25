IndusInd Bank Ltd continues to fall

IndusInd Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 960.1, down 1.06% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 12.88% in last one year as compared to a 34.76% rally in NIFTY and a 26.14% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

IndusInd Bank Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 960.1, down 1.06% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.49% on the day, quoting at 17501.25. The Sensex is at 58666.39, up 0.56%.IndusInd Bank Ltd has eased around 16.87% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IndusInd Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 9.61% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37441.95, down 0.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 37.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 66.14 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 959.85, down 1.23% on the day. IndusInd Bank Ltd jumped 12.88% in last one year as compared to a 34.76% rally in NIFTY and a 26.14% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 19.7 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)