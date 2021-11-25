Capital Goods shares fall

Capital Goods stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index falling 130.67 points or 0.46% at 28071.71 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Siemens Ltd (down 4.88%), Carborundum Universal Ltd (down 2.4%),V-Guard Industries Ltd (down 1.96%),ABB India Ltd (down 1.88%),Graphite India Ltd (down 1.83%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (down 1.73%), Bharat Forge Ltd (down 1.38%), Thermax Ltd (down 0.48%), AIA Engineering Ltd (down 0.43%), and Larsen & Toubro Ltd (down 0.41%).

On the other hand, Timken India Ltd (up 2.84%), Finolex Cables Ltd (up 1.98%), and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 0.8%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 378.73 or 0.65% at 58719.72.

The Nifty 50 index was up 96.85 points or 0.56% at 17511.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 164.49 points or 0.58% at 28739.55.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 21.61 points or 0.24% at 8889.87.

On BSE,1968 shares were trading in green, 1215 were trading in red and 153 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)