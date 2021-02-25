IndusInd Bank Ltd gains for third straight session

IndusInd Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1111.85, up 3.91% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 2.04% in last one year as compared to a 29.53% jump in NIFTY and a 21.88% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

IndusInd Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1111.85, up 3.91% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.97% on the day, quoting at 15127.65. The Sensex is at 51196.12, up 0.82%. IndusInd Bank Ltd has gained around 35.57% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IndusInd Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 21.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36452.3, up 1.33% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 93.71 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 143.87 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1113.2, up 3.87% on the day. IndusInd Bank Ltd is down 2.04% in last one year as compared to a 29.53% jump in NIFTY and a 21.88% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 36.58 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

