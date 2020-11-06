IndusInd Bank Ltd spurts 1.17%, gains for five straight sessions

IndusInd Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 722.75, up 1.17% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 47.7% in last one year as compared to a 1.85% gain in NIFTY and a 12.95% gain in the Nifty Bank.

IndusInd Bank Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 722.75, up 1.17% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.94% on the day, quoting at 12233.75. The Sensex is at 41762.42, up 1.02%. IndusInd Bank Ltd has added around 16.74% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IndusInd Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 16.12% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26313.1, up 1.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 123.2 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 178.44 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 725.85, up 1.24% on the day. IndusInd Bank Ltd is down 47.7% in last one year as compared to a 1.85% gain in NIFTY and a 12.95% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 19.94 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)