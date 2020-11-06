Thomas Cook (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Dhani Services Ltd Partly Paid Up, Apollo Pipes Ltd, KSB Ltd and Hemisphere Properties India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 November 2020.

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd surged 18.87% to Rs 31.5 at 12:10 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51442 shares in the past one month.

Dhani Services Ltd Partly Paid Up soared 14.54% to Rs 99.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 64294 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47011 shares in the past one month.

Apollo Pipes Ltd spiked 14.36% to Rs 596. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 20087 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3332 shares in the past one month.

KSB Ltd exploded 11.79% to Rs 514. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 21174 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1422 shares in the past one month.

Hemisphere Properties India Ltd gained 10.81% to Rs 64.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.39 lakh shares in the past one month.

