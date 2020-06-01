Shoppers Stop Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

IDBI Bank Ltd, IFCI Ltd, Arvind Ltd and NCC Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 June 2020.

Shoppers Stop Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 163.6 at 11:53 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 81306 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5841 shares in the past one month.

IDBI Bank Ltd spiked 19.95% to Rs 24.35. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.82 lakh shares in the past one month.

IFCI Ltd surged 19.87% to Rs 5.67. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.34 lakh shares in the past one month.

Arvind Ltd jumped 19.84% to Rs 30.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.92 lakh shares in the past one month.

NCC Ltd gained 14.13% to Rs 26.25. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 22.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.3 lakh shares in the past one month.

