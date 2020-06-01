Maruti Suzuki advances on disclosing monthly sales figures

Maruti Suzuki India said its total sales slumped 86.23% to 18,539 units in May 2020 as against 1,34,641 units in May 2019.

Total domestic sales tanked 88.93% to 13,888 units in May 2020 over 1,25,552 units in May 2019. Exports dropped 48.82% to 4,651 units in May 2020 from 9,089 units in May 2019.

Maruti Suzuki India resumed its manufacturing operations post lockdown strictly in accordance with the Government regulations and guidelines, from 12 May 2020 at its Manesar facility and from 18 May 2020 at its Gurugram facility in Haryana. The production also resumed at Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG) from 25 May 2020. SMG manufactures cars on a contract basis for Maruti Suzuki India. The firm exported 4,651 units following resumption of port operations at Mundra and Mumbai port.

The company re-opened its showrooms in accordance with the Centre and State guidelines in a graded manner across different cities. The remaining showrooms is set tore-open in due course if they are not in containment zone or if not specifically restricted by any local guidelines. The announcement was made during market hours today, 1 June 2020.

Maruti Suzuki India's consolidated net profit rose 4.13% to Rs 1,586.90 crore on a 3.8% increase in net sales to Rs 19,655.50 crore in Q3 December 2019 over Q3 December 2018.

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase and sale of motor vehicles, components and spare parts (automobiles).

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India advanced 2.64% to Rs 5,760 on BSE. The scrip hovered in the range of Rs 5,680 to Rs 5,830.95 so far.

