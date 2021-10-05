Oil and Gas stocks rise

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index increasing 384.53 points or 2.09% at 18808.83 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 5.76%), Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 3.2%),GAIL (India) Ltd (up 3%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 2.5%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.23%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 1.48%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.79%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.76%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.22%).

On the other hand, Petronet LNG Ltd (down 1.38%), turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 92.12 or 0.16% at 59207.2.

The Nifty 50 index was down 16.3 points or 0.09% at 17674.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 137.67 points or 0.48% at 28834.39.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 9.34 points or 0.11% at 8886.32.

On BSE,1828 shares were trading in green, 858 were trading in red and 128 were unchanged.

