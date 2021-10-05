Power shares gain

Power stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Power index rising 57.99 points or 1.77% at 3334.46 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Tata Power Company Ltd (up 3.23%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 3.06%),Adani Transmission Ltd (up 2.94%),Adani Power Ltd (up 2.7%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 2.67%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NHPC Ltd (up 1.52%), K E C International Ltd (up 1.42%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.36%), Torrent Power Ltd (up 0.79%), and ABB India Ltd (up 0.57%).

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 92.12 or 0.16% at 59207.2.

The Nifty 50 index was down 16.3 points or 0.09% at 17674.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 137.67 points or 0.48% at 28834.39.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 9.34 points or 0.11% at 8886.32.

On BSE,1828 shares were trading in green, 858 were trading in red and 128 were unchanged.

