Industrial & Prudential Investment Company consolidated net profit rises 1.93% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 27.93% to Rs 2.84 crore

Net profit of Industrial & Prudential Investment Company rose 1.93% to Rs 10.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 27.93% to Rs 2.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2.842.2290.8596.4010.9910.5210.9910.5210.049.85

