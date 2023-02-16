JUST IN
Steel Exchange India reports standalone net loss of Rs 25.42 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Industrial & Prudential Investment Company consolidated net profit rises 1.93% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 27.93% to Rs 2.84 crore

Net profit of Industrial & Prudential Investment Company rose 1.93% to Rs 10.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 27.93% to Rs 2.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2.842.22 28 OPM %90.8596.40 -PBDT10.9910.52 4 PBT10.9910.52 4 NP10.049.85 2

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 07:34 IST

