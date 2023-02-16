JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Kamanwala Housing Construction reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Rajesh Exports consolidated net profit rises 40.44% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 44.95% to Rs 94474.32 crore

Net profit of Rajesh Exports rose 40.44% to Rs 421.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 300.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 44.95% to Rs 94474.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 65179.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales94474.3265179.41 45 OPM %0.480.49 -PBDT450.51317.83 42 PBT423.14304.42 39 NP421.56300.18 40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 07:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU