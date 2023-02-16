Rajesh Exports consolidated net profit rises 40.44% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 44.95% to Rs 94474.32 crore

Net profit of Rajesh Exports rose 40.44% to Rs 421.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 300.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 44.95% to Rs 94474.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 65179.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.94474.3265179.410.480.49450.51317.83423.14304.42421.56300.18

