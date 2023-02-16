Rajesh Exports consolidated net profit rises 40.44% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Rajesh Exports consolidated net profit rises 27.98% in the September 2022 quarter
D S Kulkarni Developers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.96 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Rajesh Exports slides as MD Prashant Mehta resigns
Renaissance Global partners with Signet Jewelers to launch NFL jewelry collection
Rajesh Exports Q2 PAT grows 28% to Rs 373 cr
-
Sales rise 44.95% to Rs 94474.32 croreNet profit of Rajesh Exports rose 40.44% to Rs 421.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 300.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 44.95% to Rs 94474.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 65179.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales94474.3265179.41 45 OPM %0.480.49 -PBDT450.51317.83 42 PBT423.14304.42 39 NP421.56300.18 40
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU