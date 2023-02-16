JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Kamanwala Housing Construction reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Vardhan Capital & Finance standalone net profit declines 7.69% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 12.16% to Rs 2.86 crore

Net profit of Vardhan Capital & Finance declined 7.69% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.16% to Rs 2.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2.862.55 12 OPM %98.9598.82 -PBDT0.160.17 -6 PBT0.160.17 -6 NP0.120.13 -8

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 07:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU