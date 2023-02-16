Vardhan Capital & Finance standalone net profit declines 7.69% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.16% to Rs 2.86 crore

Net profit of Vardhan Capital & Finance declined 7.69% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.16% to Rs 2.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2.862.5598.9598.820.160.170.160.170.120.13

