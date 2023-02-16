Vardhan Capital & Finance standalone net profit declines 7.69% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Vardhan Capital & Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.13 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Zensar Tech surges as Q3 PAT rises 35% YoY
Market drift lower in early trade, Adani Enterprises tumble
Sunshine Capital standalone net profit rises 77.27% in the September 2022 quarter
Mefcom Capital Markets consolidated net profit declines 26.71% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 12.16% to Rs 2.86 croreNet profit of Vardhan Capital & Finance declined 7.69% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.16% to Rs 2.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2.862.55 12 OPM %98.9598.82 -PBDT0.160.17 -6 PBT0.160.17 -6 NP0.120.13 -8
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU