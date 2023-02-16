JBF Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 36.69 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
JBF Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
GAIL (India) declared successful resolution applicant for JBF Petrochemicals
Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2022 quarter
Kakatiya Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.13 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Bhilwara Technical Textiles standalone net profit rises 3600.00% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 95.06% to Rs 42.47 croreNet Loss of JBF Industries reported to Rs 36.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 6.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 95.06% to Rs 42.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 859.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales42.47859.50 -95 OPM %7.848.22 -PBDT-54.4618.22 PL PBT-54.65-3.80 -1338 NP-36.69-6.74 -444
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU