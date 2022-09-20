Industrials shares edge higher

Industrials stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Industrials index rising 111.12 points or 1.68% at 6716.64 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Industrials index, Vesuvius India Ltd (up 6.9%), Elgi Equipments Ltd (up 5.61%),Polyplex Corporation Ltd (up 4.89%),Atul Auto Ltd (up 4.76%),Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd (up 4.46%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Ashoka Buildcon Ltd (up 4.13%), Ramky Infrastructure Ltd (up 3.99%), CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (up 3.9%), Ircon International Ltd (up 3.59%), and Shanthi Gears Ltd (up 3.58%).

On the other hand, Triveni Turbine Ltd (down 2.66%), Hercules Hoists Ltd (down 2.28%), and Kennametal India Ltd (down 1.91%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 662.71 or 1.12% at 59803.94.

The Nifty 50 index was up 200.35 points or 1.14% at 17822.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 326.46 points or 1.12% at 29476.24.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 109.99 points or 1.22% at 9100.56.

On BSE,2279 shares were trading in green, 634 were trading in red and 100 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)