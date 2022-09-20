IFCI jumps as board to mull preferential issue to GoI

-
ALSO READ
IFCI Venture Capital Funds reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.64 crore in the March 2022 quarter
ITC acquires 10% stake in Blupin Technologies
Board of Brady & Morris Engineering Company approves partial redemption of preference shares
RIL, DreamFolks Services, Narayana Hrudayalaya in focus
Adani Enterprises,CEAT,Bombay Dyeing in focus
-
IFCI jumped 4.05% to Rs 11.05 after the company said its board will meet on 27 September 2022 to consider the preferential issue of equity shares to the Government of India.The preferential issue is subject to the approval of shareholders and stock exchanges, the company said.
IFCI a non-banking finance company in the public sector. It provides financial support for the diversified growth of industries across the spectrum. The financing activities cover various kind of projects such as airports, roads, telecom, power, real estate, manufacturing, services sector and such other allied industries.
On a consolidated basis, IFCI reported net loss of Rs 208.61 crore in Q1 June 2022 as against net loss of Rs 701.65 crore in Q1 June 2021. Total income declined 20.7% to Rs 317.02 crore in Q1 June 2022 over Q1 June 2021.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU