Consumer Durables stocks rise

Consumer Durables stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index increasing 726.11 points or 1.73% at 42791.47 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Blue Star Ltd (up 4.04%), Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (up 2.27%),Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 2.02%),Voltas Ltd (up 1.84%),Titan Company Ltd (up 1.76%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 1.76%), Havells India Ltd (up 1.72%), Bajaj Electricals Ltd (up 1.49%), Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 1.48%), and Sheela Foam Ltd (up 0.79%).

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 662.71 or 1.12% at 59803.94.

The Nifty 50 index was up 200.35 points or 1.14% at 17822.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 326.46 points or 1.12% at 29476.24.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 109.99 points or 1.22% at 9100.56.

On BSE,2279 shares were trading in green, 634 were trading in red and 100 were unchanged.

