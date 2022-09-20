Jindal Steel & Power Ltd Surges 2.29%, S&P BSE Metal index Gains 1.46%

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has added 9.38% over last one month compared to 1.69% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 0.11% rise in the SENSEX

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd gained 2.29% today to trade at Rs 441.9. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 1.46% to quote at 19201.27. The index is up 1.69 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hindalco Industries Ltd increased 2.28% and National Aluminium Company Ltd added 2.02% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 0.61 % over last one year compared to the 2.08% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has added 9.38% over last one month compared to 1.69% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 0.11% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 12875 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 577.7 on 11 Apr 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 304.2 on 22 Jun 2022.

