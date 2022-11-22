Industrials shares edge higher

Industrials stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Industrials index rising 23.27 points or 0.34% at 6805.09 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Industrials index, Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd (up 9.35%), Sadbhav Engineering Ltd (up 7.34%),Skipper Ltd (up 5.98%),Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd (up 4.26%),Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd (up 3.56%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NBCC (India) Ltd (up 2.69%), Vesuvius India Ltd (up 2.67%), Kirloskar Brothers Ltd (up 2.6%), Centum Electronics Ltd (up 2.39%), and Rossell India Ltd (up 2.14%).

On the other hand, Gayatri Projects Ltd (down 5%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd (down 4.83%), and TCPL Packaging Ltd (down 3.71%) moved lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 76.43 or 0.12% at 61221.27.

The Nifty 50 index was up 18.25 points or 0.1% at 18178.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 12.83 points or 0.04% at 28765.42.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 22.81 points or 0.26% at 8903.87.

On BSE,1562 shares were trading in green, 1195 were trading in red and 127 were unchanged.

