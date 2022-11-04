Industrials shares edge higher

Industrials stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Industrials index rising 42.21 points or 0.62% at 6804.02 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Industrials index, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (up 7.86%), GMM Pfaudler Ltd (up 6.47%),HLE Glascoat Ltd (up 5.65%),SKF India Ltd (up 5.32%),Rites Ltd (up 4.98%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were JMC Projects (India) Ltd (up 4.78%), Precision Wires India Ltd (up 4.55%), Action Construction Equipment Ltd (up 4.32%), J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd (up 4.32%), and Manaksia Ltd (up 3.33%).

On the other hand, Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd (down 6.01%), Sanghvi Movers Ltd (down 4.7%), and Pitti Engineering Ltd (down 2.77%) moved lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 6 or 0.01% at 60830.41.

The Nifty 50 index was up 8.6 points or 0.05% at 18061.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 112.85 points or 0.39% at 29101.14.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 8.48 points or 0.09% at 9082.49.

On BSE,1808 shares were trading in green, 943 were trading in red and 120 were unchanged.

