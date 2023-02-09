Industrials shares gain

Industrials stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Industrials index rising 42.6 points or 0.61% at 7068.84 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Industrials index, Cummins India Ltd (up 9.18%), Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd (up 5.34%),Action Construction Equipment Ltd (up 5.08%),ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd (up 4.68%),Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd (up 4.18%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd (up 3.51%), H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd (up 3.27%), 3M India Ltd (up 3.25%), ITD Cementation India Ltd (up 2.82%), and Ador Welding Ltd (up 2.82%).

On the other hand, Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd (down 9.7%), Rossell India Ltd (down 7.88%), and Patel Engineering Ltd (down 5.79%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 159.29 or 0.26% at 60504.5.

The Nifty 50 index was down 82 points or 0.46% at 17789.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 51.26 points or 0.18% at 28118.36.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 5.78 points or 0.06% at 8887.52.

On BSE,1337 shares were trading in green, 1519 were trading in red and 123 were unchanged.

