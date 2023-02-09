Industrials shares gain

JUST IN
Athena Global Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.65 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Industrials stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Industrials index rising 42.6 points or 0.61% at 7068.84 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Industrials index, Cummins India Ltd (up 9.18%), Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd (up 5.34%),Action Construction Equipment Ltd (up 5.08%),ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd (up 4.68%),Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd (up 4.18%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd (up 3.51%), H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd (up 3.27%), 3M India Ltd (up 3.25%), ITD Cementation India Ltd (up 2.82%), and Ador Welding Ltd (up 2.82%).

On the other hand, Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd (down 9.7%), Rossell India Ltd (down 7.88%), and Patel Engineering Ltd (down 5.79%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 159.29 or 0.26% at 60504.5.

The Nifty 50 index was down 82 points or 0.46% at 17789.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 51.26 points or 0.18% at 28118.36.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 5.78 points or 0.06% at 8887.52.

On BSE,1337 shares were trading in green, 1519 were trading in red and 123 were unchanged.

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 10:00 IST

