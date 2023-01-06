Industrials shares edge higher

Industrials stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Industrials index rising 29.96 points or 0.43% at 6954.68 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Industrials index, Rama Steel Tubes Ltd (up 9.91%), Astra Microwave Products Ltd (up 7.05%),Universal Cables Ltd (up 4.06%),Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd (up 3.34%),Man Industries (India) Ltd (up 3.21%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd (up 3.09%), Kriti Industries (India) Ltd (up 3.04%), PSP Projects Ltd (up 2.74%), Pitti Engineering Ltd (up 2.4%), and IFGL Refractories Ltd (up 2.17%).

On the other hand, Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd (down 3.17%), Sadbhav Engineering Ltd (down 2.26%), and Maharashtra Seamless Ltd (down 1.97%) moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 74.11 or 0.12% at 60427.38.

The Nifty 50 index was up 34.6 points or 0.19% at 18026.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 12.41 points or 0.04% at 28983.46.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 6.77 points or 0.07% at 9034.22.

On BSE,1618 shares were trading in green, 1252 were trading in red and 127 were unchanged.

