Angel One soars after Q4 PAT spurts 100% YoY

Angel One surged 8.86% to Rs 1769 after the company's consolidated net profit doubled to Rs 204.7 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 101.9 crore in Q4 FY21.

Total Revenue from operations increased by 64.3% YoY to Rs 671.3 crore during the quarter.

Total expenses rose by 48.6% to Rs 411 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY22 stood at Rs 205.4 crore, up by 94.6% from Rs 105.6 crore in Q4 FY21.

As compared with Q3 FY22, the company's net profit and revenue are higher by 24.4% and 12.4%, respectively.

EBDAT improved by 23.9% to Rs 279.5 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 225.6 crore in Q3 FY22. EBDAT margin expanded to 54.9% in Q4 FY22 from 50.7% in Q3 FY22.

The company witnessed strong gross addition in client base by 1.5 million clients in Q4 FY22 as compared to 1.3 million clients in Q3 FY22. Total client base was 9.2 million in Q4 FY22 as against 7.8 million in Q3 FY22.

The broking service provider recorded a net profit of Rs 624.8 crore in FY22 as against a net profit of Rs 296.9 crore in FY21. Total revenue from operations rose by 78.7% to Rs 2,258.6 crore in FY22 over FY21.

Dinesh Thakkar, Chairman MD said: "FY2022 has been a momentous year where India has achieved numerous milestones in capital markets, most notably, highest-ever gross client addition in a year, rising retail participation leading to record high daily turnover.

I am happy to share that Angel One commands a 10%+ market share in India's total as well as active demat accounts."

The company's board of directors has recommended a dividend of Rs 9.25 per equity share as a combination of interim and final dividend.

Angel One is the largest listed retail stock broking house in India, in terms of active clients on NSE.

