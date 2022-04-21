Dr. Reddy's Lab gains on launching antifungal drug in US market

-
ALSO READ
Biocon spurts after subsidiary bags USFDA nod for Posaconazole Delayed-Release tablets
Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Prestige BioPharma to commercialize Trastuzumab biosimilar
Dr Reddy inks exclusive commercial agreements with Novartis for select brands
Indices decline in early trade; negative market breadth
Adani Wilmar, Biocon, TVS Motor in focus
-
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories advanced 1.15% to Rs 4340.75 after the company announced the launch of Posaconazole delayed-release tablets in the U.S. market.
Posaconazole delayed-release tablets, the therapeutic generic equivalent to NOXAFIL (posaconazole) delayed-release tablets, has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (US FDA).
Posaconazole is used to prevent certain fungal infections in patients who have severely weakened immune systems (such as patients who have had chemotherapy). It belongs to a class of drugs known as azole antifungals. It works by stopping the growth of fungi.
The NOXAFIL brand and generic had U.S. sales of approximately $140.8 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in February 2022 according to IQVIA.
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories is an integrated pharmaceutical company. It offers a portfolio of products and services including APIs, custom pharmaceutical services, generics, biosimilars and differentiated formulations. Its major markets include - USA, India, Russia & CIS countries, and Europe.
On a consolidated basis, the drug maker reported a net profit of Rs 706.50 crore in Q3 December 2021, steeply higher than 19.80 crore in Q3 December 2020. Revenue from operations rose 7.91% YoY to Rs 5,319.70 crore in in Q3 FY22.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU