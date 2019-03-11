JUST IN
Infibeam Avenues Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Capital Market 

Dilip Buildcon Ltd, IDFC Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd and Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 March 2019.

Infibeam Avenues Ltd spiked 9.01% to Rs 42.95 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 16.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.12 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dilip Buildcon Ltd soared 6.72% to Rs 598. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.22 lakh shares in the past one month.

IDFC Ltd surged 6.11% to Rs 41.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.76 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd added 6.11% to Rs 264.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.76 lakh shares in the past one month.

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd gained 6.06% to Rs 172.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.18 lakh shares in the past one month.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, March 11 2019. 12:00 IST

