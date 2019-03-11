Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd Spurts 2.17%, S&P BSE Oil&Gas index Rises 1.49%

-
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd rose 2.17% today to trade at Rs 153.35. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index is up 1.49% to quote at 14523.3. The index is up 6.4 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd increased 1.75% and Reliance Industries Ltd added 1.22% on the day. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index went down 3.51 % over last one year compared to the 10.73% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has added 6.86% over last one month compared to 6.4% gain in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 0.92% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 12004 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 7.36 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 191.85 on 15 May 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 127.9 on 14 Feb 2019.
