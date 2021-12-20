Oil and Gas stocks edge lower

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index decreasing 705.61 points or 3.99% at 16998.52 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 6.04%), Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 5%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 4.63%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 3.83%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 3.5%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Reliance Industries Ltd (down 3.29%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 2.97%), GAIL (India) Ltd (down 2.47%), Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 2.14%), and Petronet LNG Ltd (down 1.99%).

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 1376.61 or 2.41% at 55635.13.

The Nifty 50 index was down 434.4 points or 2.56% at 16550.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 1014.45 points or 3.57% at 27440.75.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 336.91 points or 3.91% at 8280.88.

On BSE,586 shares were trading in green, 2816 were trading in red and 118 were unchanged.

