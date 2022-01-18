Real Estate shares rise

Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 51.04 points or 1.25% at 4147.54 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 6.05%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 4.92%),Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 2.15%),Sobha Ltd (up 1.94%),DLF Ltd (up 1.11%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 1.02%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 0.82%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.68%), and Godrej Properties Ltd (up 0.34%).

On the other hand, Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 0.07%), moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 69.51 or 0.11% at 61239.4.

The Nifty 50 index was down 30.35 points or 0.17% at 18277.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 113.56 points or 0.36% at 31026.72.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 9.77 points or 0.11% at 9221.7.

On BSE,1342 shares were trading in green, 1684 were trading in red and 88 were unchanged.

