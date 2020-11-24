Infibeam collaborates with Bank Muscat for payment gateway services for eCommerce

-
ALSO READ
Infibeam Avenues to provide processor services to Bank Dhofar, Oman
Infibeam Avenues gains on agreement with Oman's second largest bank
Infibeam Avenues rises on signing agreement with JP Morgan
Infibeam Avenues reports weak Q4 result
Infibeam Avenues hits the roof on signing agreement with Jio Platforms
-
Infibeam Avenues, in a move aimed to offer next]gen payment processing services under the flagship brand CCAvenue to merchants in Oman and to give a boost to the eCommerce sector in the region, announced its collaboration with Bank Muscat, Oman's biggest Bank. With this move, Infibeam Avenuesf has accelerated its move further to widen its footprint in the Middle East.
CCAvenue.com has already established itself as a leading digital payment facilitator in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.
With this tie]up, the Company will consolidated its presence in Oman and establish as one of the leading fintech player in digital payments and enterprise technology provider in the region.
The Company has entered into definitive agreement with Bank Muscat, to offer its acquiring processor services to the bank. Under the agreement, Infibeam Avenues, through its digital payment solution, CCAvenue Payment Gateway Service (CPGS), will process online card transactions of various payment networks for Bank Muscat and help the Bank to authorize online payment for its merchants which intends to boost fast growing eCommerce sector in the region.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU