Infibeam collaborates with Bank Muscat for payment gateway services for eCommerce

Infibeam Avenues, in a move aimed to offer next]gen payment processing services under the flagship brand CCAvenue to merchants in Oman and to give a boost to the eCommerce sector in the region, announced its collaboration with Bank Muscat, Oman's biggest Bank. With this move, Infibeam Avenuesf has accelerated its move further to widen its footprint in the Middle East.

CCAvenue.com has already established itself as a leading digital payment facilitator in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

With this tie]up, the Company will consolidated its presence in Oman and establish as one of the leading fintech player in digital payments and enterprise technology provider in the region.

The Company has entered into definitive agreement with Bank Muscat, to offer its acquiring processor services to the bank. Under the agreement, Infibeam Avenues, through its digital payment solution, CCAvenue Payment Gateway Service (CPGS), will process online card transactions of various payment networks for Bank Muscat and help the Bank to authorize online payment for its merchants which intends to boost fast growing eCommerce sector in the region.

